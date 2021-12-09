Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force CHAOS, Hurricane Ida response

    BAYOU BLUE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Soldiers from 836th Sapper company 176th Engineer Brigade Texas National Guard, under Task Force CHAOS, conduct debris clearing operations at a local middle school in Bayou Blue, La., during Hurricane Ida response 11, Sept. 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 10:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813410
    VIRIN: 210911-Z-CP585-001
    Filename: DOD_108564404
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: BAYOU BLUE, LA, US

    TAGS

    ANG
    Texas
    National Guard
    Ida
    TMD
    Task Force CHAOS

