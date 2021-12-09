Soldiers from 836th Sapper company 176th Engineer Brigade Texas National Guard, under Task Force CHAOS, conduct debris clearing operations at a local middle school in Bayou Blue, La., during Hurricane Ida response 11, Sept. 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 10:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813410
|VIRIN:
|210911-Z-CP585-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108564404
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|BAYOU BLUE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force CHAOS, Hurricane Ida response, by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
