    Remembering 9/11

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emily Moon 

    194th Wing

    Members of the 194th Wing reflect on their memories of 9/11 and how that day changed their lives forever.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813402
    VIRIN: 210911-F-GI695-667
    Filename: DOD_108564156
    Length: 00:10:55
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering 9/11, by TSgt Emily Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Washington Air National Guard
    Camp Murray
    194th Wing

