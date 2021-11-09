A stringer highlighting members of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team digging and screening during a DPAA recovery mission in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813399
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-IY281-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108564104
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|QUANG NAM, VN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 21-3VN B-Roll Stringer, by SSgt Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT