    21-3VN B-Roll Stringer

    QUANG NAM, VIETNAM

    09.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    A stringer highlighting members of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team digging and screening during a DPAA recovery mission in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813399
    VIRIN: 210911-F-IY281-0002
    Filename: DOD_108564104
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: QUANG NAM, VN 

    Vietnam

