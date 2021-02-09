Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard JAG reflects on 9/11 experience when he was a Special Forces Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Lt. Col. Timothy Redmond, a judge advocate for the Virginia Army National Guard, reflects on his 9/11 experience when he worked for the Brooklyn DA’s office. He also discusses the moment he knew he would be supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. Finally, Redmond summarizes how 9/11 changed the Guard.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 21:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813398
    VIRIN: 210902-F-NB148-706
    Filename: DOD_108564079
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    National Guard Bureau
    9/11
    Special Forces
    Army National Guard
    Virginia Army National Guard
    Citizen-Soldier

