    500th MIB-T 9/11 REMEMBERANCE VIDEO (2O YEARS )

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maurice Gaddy 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    On this day.. September 10th, 20 years ago, 246 people went to sleep in preparation for their morning flights, 2,606 people went to sleep in preparation for work in the morning, 343 firefighters went to sleep in preparation for their morning shift, 60 police officers went to sleep in preparation for morning patrol, 8 paramedics went to sleep in preparation for the morning shift. None of them saw past 10:00am Sept 11, 2001. In one single moment life may never be the same. As you live and enjoy the breaths you take today and tonight before you go to sleep in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss the ones you love, snuggle a little tighter, and never take one second of your life for granted.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 02:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813397
    VIRIN: 210911-A-VH473-001
    Filename: DOD_108564075
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500th MIB-T 9/11 REMEMBERANCE VIDEO (2O YEARS ), by SSG Maurice Gaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #PacificVanguard #911 #SEPT11 #Sep11 #NeverForget #Remembrance

