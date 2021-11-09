500th MIB-T 9/11 REMEMBERANCE VIDEO (2O YEARS )

On this day.. September 10th, 20 years ago, 246 people went to sleep in preparation for their morning flights, 2,606 people went to sleep in preparation for work in the morning, 343 firefighters went to sleep in preparation for their morning shift, 60 police officers went to sleep in preparation for morning patrol, 8 paramedics went to sleep in preparation for the morning shift. None of them saw past 10:00am Sept 11, 2001. In one single moment life may never be the same. As you live and enjoy the breaths you take today and tonight before you go to sleep in preparation for your life tomorrow, kiss the ones you love, snuggle a little tighter, and never take one second of your life for granted.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 02:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813397
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-VH473-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108564075
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
