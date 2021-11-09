A brief edited and b-roll from a two-camera interview with SPC Jenny Hwang assigned to the 348th Field Hospital, Fort Meade MD.
Produced to enable quick two camera editing. To do so, line up the first frame of video for each camera angle.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 21:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813396
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-MV315-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108564074
|Length:
|00:08:52
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Reflection SPC Jenny Hwang, by SPC Franklin Cuello Grandados, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
