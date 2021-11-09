Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Reflection SGT Miatta Johnson

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Jones 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    A brief edited and b-roll from a two-camera interview with SGT Miatta Johnson, Human Resources Specialist with the 200th Military Police Command, Fort Meade MD.

    Produced to enable quick two camera editing. To do so, line up the first frame of video for each camera angle.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 21:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813393
    VIRIN: 210911-A-EL344-003
    Filename: DOD_108564044
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    This work, 9/11 Reflection SGT Miatta Johnson, by SGT Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    War on Terror
    Never Forget
    9/11/2001

