9/11 Reflection SGT Miatta Johnson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813393" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A brief edited and b-roll from a two-camera interview with SGT Miatta Johnson, Human Resources Specialist with the 200th Military Police Command, Fort Meade MD.



Produced to enable quick two camera editing. To do so, line up the first frame of video for each camera angle.