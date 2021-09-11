Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Day 1 - 20210911

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    NH Citizens enjoy the 2021 Thunder Over New Hampshire air show and open house at Pease International Air Base, Newington, NH. Spectators watched as the Thunderbirds performed aerial stunts throughout the shows. The air show and open house is from Sept. 9-12, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813386
    VIRIN: 210911-A-UR579-001
    Filename: DOD_108563807
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: NEWINGTON, NH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Day 1 - 20210911, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Pease
    Pease Air National Guard Base
    Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT