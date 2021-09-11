NH Citizens enjoy the 2021 Thunder Over New Hampshire air show and open house at Pease International Air Base, Newington, NH. Spectators watched as the Thunderbirds performed aerial stunts throughout the shows. The air show and open house is from Sept. 9-12, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 17:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813386
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-UR579-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108563807
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Day 1 - 20210911, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
