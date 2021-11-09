Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 11th Remembered

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    Members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing (ATKW) out of Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham Pa gathered to reflect and listen to comments of selected members affected on that historic day. Hundreds of members of the 111th ATKW have since deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom which was in response to those attacks. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by MSgt George Roach)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PA Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    PNG.
    9-11 Remembered

