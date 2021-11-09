Members of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing (ATKW) out of Biddle Air National Guard Base, Horsham Pa gathered to reflect and listen to comments of selected members affected on that historic day. Hundreds of members of the 111th ATKW have since deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom which was in response to those attacks. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by MSgt George Roach)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 07:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813381
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-QH938-218
|Filename:
|DOD_108563765
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, September 11th Remembered, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
