Alaska National Guard Soldiers assist Louisiana in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

(Sept. 10, 2021) – Alaska Army National Guardsmen are deployed to Louisiana to provide assistance to the Louisiana National Guard and civil authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which struck the state Aug. 29. The 17 Soldiers departed Sept. 3 and have been working at a transportation yard in Roseland, La. with Guardsmen from four other states.



A-Roll: Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jacob Tyrrell, Task Force-Alaska platoon leader

B-Roll: Civilian and military trucks brining in loads of water, food and tarps. The Alaska Guardsmen are conducting an inventory of each truck, logging and marking contents, and staging it for delivery.