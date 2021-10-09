Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers assist Louisiana in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROSELAND, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    (Sept. 10, 2021) – Alaska Army National Guardsmen are deployed to Louisiana to provide assistance to the Louisiana National Guard and civil authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which struck the state Aug. 29. The 17 Soldiers departed Sept. 3 and have been working at a transportation yard in Roseland, La. with Guardsmen from four other states.

    A-Roll: Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jacob Tyrrell, Task Force-Alaska platoon leader
    B-Roll: Civilian and military trucks brining in loads of water, food and tarps. The Alaska Guardsmen are conducting an inventory of each truck, logging and marking contents, and staging it for delivery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 16:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813376
    VIRIN: 210910-Z-A3507-1001
    Filename: DOD_108563707
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: ROSELAND, LA, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard Soldiers assist Louisiana in aftermath of Hurricane Ida, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers assist Louisiana in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Hurricane Ida
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    hurricane relief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT