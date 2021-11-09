Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Video Capstone Project BRoll Stringer Public Affairs Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Santiago 

    108th Wing/Public Affairs

    SrA Julia Santiago works in her office and takes photos of maintenance Airmen working on the flight line.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813371
    VIRIN: 210911-Z-YV060-1002
    Filename: DOD_108563565
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Capstone Project BRoll Stringer Public Affairs Feature, by SrA Julia Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Public Affairs
    108th Wing
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT