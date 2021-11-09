402nd AFSB Remember September 11th

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade commander, Col. Erik C. Johnson reflects on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 14:56
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    remembrance
    september 11

