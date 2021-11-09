Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Twins greetings

    MN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Samuel De Leon 

    Task Force Spartan

    Seth Braam, a Soldier assigned to the Minnesota-based 34th Infantry Division, provides a shoutout to the Minnesota Twins during the unit's deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 13:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 813356
    VIRIN: 210911-A-OE086-455
    Filename: DOD_108563315
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: MN, US
    Hometown: WASECA, MN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Twins greetings, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports
    Minnesota Twins
    34th Infantry Division

