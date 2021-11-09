Houa Yang, a Soldier assigned to the Minnesota-based 34th Infantry Division, provides a shoutout to the Minnesota Twins during the unit's deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 13:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|813354
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-OE086-167
|Filename:
|DOD_108563312
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|MN, US
|Hometown:
|OAKDALE, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota Twins greetings, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT