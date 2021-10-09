Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Provides Temporary Emergency Power to Critical Facilities During Hurricane Ida Recovery

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The USACE installed its first generator installed August 31, at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home. Assessment & installation priorities include hospitals, medical facilities, and nursing homes. 82 installs completed; 0 installs pending; 192 assessments completed.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 12:36
    Category: Package
    Location: LA, US

    USACE
    Hurricane Ida
    Ida
    Temporary Power

