USACE Provides Temporary Emergency Power to Critical Facilities During Hurricane Ida Recovery

The USACE installed its first generator installed August 31, at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home. Assessment & installation priorities include hospitals, medical facilities, and nursing homes. 82 installs completed; 0 installs pending; 192 assessments completed.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 12:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813350
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-AZ289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108563256
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
