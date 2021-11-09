The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on the west side of the Pentagon near the 9/11 Memorial in honor of those killed in the terrorist attack. The flag unfurling marks the 20th anniversary and is followed by private and public ceremonies.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 11:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|813324
|Filename:
|DOD_108562979
|Length:
|00:13:01
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sunrise Flag Unfurling at Pentagon Marks 9/11 Anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
