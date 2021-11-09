Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunrise Flag Unfurling at Pentagon Marks 9/11 Anniversary

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on the west side of the Pentagon near the 9/11 Memorial in honor of those killed in the terrorist attack. The flag unfurling marks the 20th anniversary and is followed by private and public ceremonies.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 11:42
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:13:01
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunrise Flag Unfurling at Pentagon Marks 9/11 Anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

