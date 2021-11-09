ADAB 9/11 Remembrance Workout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Service Members participate in a remembrance workout at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates on Sept. 11, 2021. On the 20th Anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in an effort to save others, members from across ADAB came together to participate in a 9/11 Remembrance Workout. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)