    ADAB 9/11 Remembrance Workout

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Service Members participate in a remembrance workout at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates on Sept. 11, 2021. On the 20th Anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in an effort to save others, members from across ADAB came together to participate in a 9/11 Remembrance Workout. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813314
    VIRIN: 210911-Z-BR512-1001
    Filename: DOD_108562857
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB 9/11 Remembrance Workout, by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    remembrance
    UAE
    AFCENT
    workout
    fitness
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    WeRemember911

