U.S. Service Members participate in a remembrance workout at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates on Sept. 11, 2021. On the 20th Anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, and in honor of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in an effort to save others, members from across ADAB came together to participate in a 9/11 Remembrance Workout. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813314
|VIRIN:
|210911-Z-BR512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108562857
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ADAB 9/11 Remembrance Workout, by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
