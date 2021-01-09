9/11 Memorial Video

U.S. Army North Soldiers Maj. Andrzej Kujawski and Maj. Jason Mercado share their experience of what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, and how that day shaped their military career. The shared experience of September 11, 2001, unified Americans who supported our Soldiers, Army civilians and families. Many of today's soldiers were inspired to join the Army in response to the horrific events of 9/11 and have served our country valiantly. (Video by Spc. Jamil Birden, Spc. Ashlind House and Sgt. David Cook)
