    9/11 Memorial Video

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Video by Spc. Jamil Birden, Sgt. David Cook and Spc. Ashlind House

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army North Soldiers Maj. Andrzej Kujawski and Maj. Jason Mercado share their experience of what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, and how that day shaped their military career. The shared experience of September 11, 2001, unified Americans who supported our Soldiers, Army civilians and families. Many of today's soldiers were inspired to join the Army in response to the horrific events of 9/11 and have served our country valiantly. (Video by Spc. Jamil Birden, Spc. Ashlind House and Sgt. David Cook)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 09:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Memorial Video, by SPC Jamil Birden, SGT David Cook and SPC Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    9/11

