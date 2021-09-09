A U.S. Army Financial Management Command video commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 featuring the unique stories of four Americans greatly impacted by the events of that day, followed by a special wreath laying ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 22:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813299
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-IM476-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108562510
|Length:
|00:13:56
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USAFMCOM 9/11 commemoration, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
