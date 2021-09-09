Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFMCOM 9/11 commemoration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    A U.S. Army Financial Management Command video commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 featuring the unique stories of four Americans greatly impacted by the events of that day, followed by a special wreath laying ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 22:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813299
    VIRIN: 210910-A-IM476-1002
    Filename: DOD_108562510
    Length: 00:13:56
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFMCOM 9/11 commemoration, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Patriot Day
    AMC
    Fort Bragg
    USAFMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT