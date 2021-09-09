Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance Video (Final)

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper and Senior Airman Alan Ricker

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    No matter if you were on vacation, at work, or at home, you were affected by 9/11 and saw the lasting effects on our nation. Now, 20 years later, we are all here together to remember the lives lost and the courage and bravery of the first responders who tirelessly worked to save lives. It is our responsibility to remember them, honor them, and educate the next generation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 21:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 813298
    VIRIN: 210909-F-JA727-0001
    Filename: DOD_108562500
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Video (Final), by A1C Makensie Cooper and SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Sept 11
    Terrorism
    Air Force
    15th Wing
    September 11

