    From the Commander: Remembering 9/11 and guidance on COVID vaccine mandate

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hancock, Airman Jesse Hanson and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew J. French, 125th Fighter Wing commander, shares a message commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks and provides guidance on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 21:30
    Category: Briefings
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    This work, From the Commander: Remembering 9/11 and guidance on COVID vaccine mandate, by A1C Jacob Hancock, Amn Jesse Hanson and TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    125th Fighter Wing

