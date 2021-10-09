Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 Years Later: NSWC Corona Remembers 9/11

    CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division Sailors recall personal memories and calls to serve as they reflect on the tragedies that took place on September 11, 2001.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 22:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813284
    VIRIN: 210910-O-LY586-206
    Filename: DOD_108562378
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: CORONA, CA, US 
    Hometown: POMONA, CA, US

    This work, 20 Years Later: NSWC Corona Remembers 9/11, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    new york
    terrorist attacks
    navsea
    September 11

