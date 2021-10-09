Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Never Forget

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    In advance of tomorrow's 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country, members of the 17th Training Wing came together at various events throughout the week to commemorate this pivotal moment of our nation’s history.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 20:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813283
    VIRIN: 210910-F-ZB472-904
    Filename: DOD_108562377
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    9/11
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Never Forget

