Never Forget

In advance of tomorrow's 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country, members of the 17th Training Wing came together at various events throughout the week to commemorate this pivotal moment of our nation’s history.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 20:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813283
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-ZB472-904
|Filename:
|DOD_108562377
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
