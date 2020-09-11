Sept. 11th 20 years later

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 111th Attack Wing headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, reflect on the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Each service member described their memory of that day as well as their thoughts two decades later. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell and Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta)