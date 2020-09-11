Sept. 11th 20 years later

Members of the 111th Attack Wing headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, reflect on the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Each service member described their memory of that day as well as their thoughts two decades later. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell and Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 06:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813279
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-F3862-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108562373
|Length:
|00:11:55
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
