    Sept. 11th 20 years later

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta and Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell

    111th Attack Wing

    Members of the 111th Attack Wing headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, reflect on the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Each service member described their memory of that day as well as their thoughts two decades later. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Mitchell and Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 06:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813279
    VIRIN: 210909-F-F3862-1001
    Filename: DOD_108562373
    Length: 00:11:55
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Sept. 11th 20 years later, by SrA Wilfredo Acosta and TSgt Tyrone Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    September 11th

    9/11
    September 11th
    111th Attack Wing
    9/11 20th anniversary

