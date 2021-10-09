September 11 remembrance ceremony, Nellis AFB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Nellis Air Force Base community commemorated the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on America Sept. 11, 2001, and those who have lost their lives supporting the Global War on Terror with a special ceremony and flyover at the United States Air Force Warfare Center Headquarters.