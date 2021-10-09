Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 11 remembrance ceremony, Nellis AFB

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Members of the Nellis Air Force Base community commemorated the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on America Sept. 11, 2001, and those who have lost their lives supporting the Global War on Terror with a special ceremony and flyover at the United States Air Force Warfare Center Headquarters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 20:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 

    Nellis Community Honors 9/11, Global War on Terror Victims

