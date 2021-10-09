HAZMAT Simplified is an innovation project from MSgt Mykal Sequeira at the 735th Air Mobility Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i for the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network (GAIN) Spark Tank ’22 competition. The project’s aim is to mitigate errors, improve safety, and reduce the time it requires to prepare, certify or inspect hazardous materials to accelerate air transportation operations.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 20:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813265
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-JA727-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108562224
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HAZMAT Simplified – Accelerating Change, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
