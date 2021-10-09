HAZMAT Simplified – Accelerating Change

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HAZMAT Simplified is an innovation project from MSgt Mykal Sequeira at the 735th Air Mobility Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i for the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network (GAIN) Spark Tank ’22 competition. The project’s aim is to mitigate errors, improve safety, and reduce the time it requires to prepare, certify or inspect hazardous materials to accelerate air transportation operations.