    HAZMAT Simplified – Accelerating Change

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    HAZMAT Simplified is an innovation project from MSgt Mykal Sequeira at the 735th Air Mobility Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i for the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network (GAIN) Spark Tank ’22 competition. The project’s aim is to mitigate errors, improve safety, and reduce the time it requires to prepare, certify or inspect hazardous materials to accelerate air transportation operations.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 20:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813265
    VIRIN: 210910-F-JA727-0002
    Filename: DOD_108562224
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, HAZMAT Simplified – Accelerating Change, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spark Tank Submission 2021

