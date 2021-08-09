Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301 FW COVID - 19 Vaccination Brief – Sept 8, 202

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Lawson Copley, 301st Fighter Wing Medical Squadron commander and Public Health Emergency Officer Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, provides a brief addressing: Epidemiology of the disease, vaccination roll-out, concerns about the vaccine and general perspective advice. The duty of the Air Force Reserve is mission readiness and a healthy, resilient and able force is essential accomplishing that goal.

    If you have concerns, please consult your medical provider.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 20:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 813264
    VIRIN: 210908-F-FW301-210
    Filename: DOD_108562209
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

