301 FW COVID - 19 Vaccination Brief – Sept 8, 202

Col. Lawson Copley, 301st Fighter Wing Medical Squadron commander and Public Health Emergency Officer Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, provides a brief addressing: Epidemiology of the disease, vaccination roll-out, concerns about the vaccine and general perspective advice. The duty of the Air Force Reserve is mission readiness and a healthy, resilient and able force is essential accomplishing that goal.
If you have concerns, please consult your medical provider.
|09.08.2021
|09.10.2021 20:16
|Briefings
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
