Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Spotty Bar” 60K Extender Bar – Faster Process, Safer Solution

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The “Spotty Bar” is an innovation project from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron’s Transportation Flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i for the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network (GAIN) Spark Tank ’22 competition. The “Spotty” Bar is an easily attachable, 2-piece bar that is securely mounted underneath the rubber bumper plates on the deck extension. This completely eliminates dangerous pinch zones and also cuts process time by 60%.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 20:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813263
    VIRIN: 210910-F-JA727-0001
    Filename: DOD_108562208
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Spotty Bar” 60K Extender Bar – Faster Process, Safer Solution, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spark Tank Submission 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT