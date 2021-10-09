“Spotty Bar” 60K Extender Bar – Faster Process, Safer Solution

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The “Spotty Bar” is an innovation project from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron’s Transportation Flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i for the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network (GAIN) Spark Tank ’22 competition. The “Spotty” Bar is an easily attachable, 2-piece bar that is securely mounted underneath the rubber bumper plates on the deck extension. This completely eliminates dangerous pinch zones and also cuts process time by 60%.