The “Spotty Bar” is an innovation project from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron’s Transportation Flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i for the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network (GAIN) Spark Tank ’22 competition. The “Spotty” Bar is an easily attachable, 2-piece bar that is securely mounted underneath the rubber bumper plates on the deck extension. This completely eliminates dangerous pinch zones and also cuts process time by 60%.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 20:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813263
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-JA727-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108562208
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, “Spotty Bar” 60K Extender Bar – Faster Process, Safer Solution, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
