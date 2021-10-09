Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 Hometown Hero

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Bei Simmons 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sept. 10, 2021, Pease Air National Guard Base
    Hometown Hero Ceremony

    Richard DePrima, firefighter in New York, is recognized by
    the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the 2021 Thunder Over
    New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, at Pease Air National Guard
    Base, NH, for his heroic response during the 9/11 attacks on the
    World Trade Centers. DePrima was one of the first responders on site
    in 2001.

    Broll Package by: Spc. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs
    Detachment, New Hampshire Army National Guard
    Virin: 210910-Z-ML797-001

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 01:06
    VIRIN: 210910-A-ML979-744
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 Hometown Hero, by SPC Bei Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

