9/11 Hometown Hero

Sept. 10, 2021, Pease Air National Guard Base

Hometown Hero Ceremony



Richard DePrima, firefighter in New York, is recognized by

the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the 2021 Thunder Over

New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, at Pease Air National Guard

Base, NH, for his heroic response during the 9/11 attacks on the

World Trade Centers. DePrima was one of the first responders on site

in 2001.



Broll Package by: Spc. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs

Detachment, New Hampshire Army National Guard

