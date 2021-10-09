9/11 Hometown Hero

Sept. 10, 2021, Pease Air National Guard Base
Hometown Hero Ceremony
Richard DePrima, firefighter in New York, is recognized by
the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the 2021 Thunder Over
New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, at Pease Air National Guard
Base, NH, for his heroic response during the 9/11 attacks on the
World Trade Centers. DePrima was one of the first responders on site
in 2001.
Broll Package by: Spc. Bei Simmons, 114th Public Affairs
Detachment, New Hampshire Army National Guard
