In this month's 124th in 124 the DPHs host the news and let you know a little about what they do. They highlight a comptroller flight Airman, maintenance and operations honing their combat skills and the wing's focus exercise during the August UTA.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 20:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|813250
|VIRIN:
|210910-Z-IM874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108562123
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 124th in 124 September 2021-V2E9, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
