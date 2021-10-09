Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th in 124 September 2021-V2E9

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    In this month's 124th in 124 the DPHs host the news and let you know a little about what they do. They highlight a comptroller flight Airman, maintenance and operations honing their combat skills and the wing's focus exercise during the August UTA.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 20:12
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    124th in 124
    Wing Focus Exercise

