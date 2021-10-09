Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brightwheel Spark Tank Submission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dover Air Force Base Bedrock Innovation Lab Spark Tank submission for Brightwheel application. (Courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 16:34
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 813238
    VIRIN: 210910-F-XX999-1102
    Filename: DOD_108561994
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brightwheel Spark Tank Submission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Bedrock
    Innovation
    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT