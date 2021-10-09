Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powell Event Center Dedication

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from Goodfellow, the city of San Angelo, and the state of Texas, came together for the momentous ‘Charles E. Powell Event Center’ building dedication.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 16:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813237
    VIRIN: 210910-F-ED401-160
    Filename: DOD_108561981
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Event Center
    Charles E. Powell

