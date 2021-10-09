Powell Event Center Dedication

Representatives from Goodfellow, the city of San Angelo, and the state of Texas, came together for the momentous ‘Charles E. Powell Event Center’ building dedication.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 16:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813237
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-ED401-160
|Filename:
|DOD_108561981
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
