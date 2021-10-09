Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Message on Suicide Prevention

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    We tragically lose far too many brave men and women to suicide. As we begin #SuicideAwarenessMonth, I want everyone in our military community, including our military families, to know that reaching out isn't a sign of weakness, it's a sign of strength.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813232
    VIRIN: 210910-D-AR128-278
    Filename: DOD_108561930
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    Suicide Awareness
    #SuicideAwarenessMonth

