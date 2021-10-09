Secretary of Defense Message on Suicide Prevention

We tragically lose far too many brave men and women to suicide. As we begin #SuicideAwarenessMonth, I want everyone in our military community, including our military families, to know that reaching out isn't a sign of weakness, it's a sign of strength.
Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 17:12
