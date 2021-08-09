Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Never Forget

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BANGOR, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the Maine National Guard and Maine Air National Guard reflect on the 20 years since 9/11.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 16:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813226
    VIRIN: 210910-Z-IA789-0057
    Filename: DOD_108561888
    Length: 00:13:03
    Location: BANGOR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never Forget, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st air refueling wing
    maine air national guard
    pine tree state
    military production

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT