    CSM William Russell's Suicide Prevention Month message

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William W. Russell III, Michigan National Guard senior enlisted advisor delivers a Suicide Prevention Month message, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lansing, Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 16:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813223
    VIRIN: 210909-F-ZH169-506
    Filename: DOD_108561884
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 

    This work, CSM William Russell's Suicide Prevention Month message, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention
    Suicide Prevention Month
    Michigan National Guard

