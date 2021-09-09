U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William W. Russell III, Michigan National Guard senior enlisted advisor delivers a Suicide Prevention Month message, Sept. 9, 2021, at Lansing, Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 16:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|813223
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-ZH169-506
|Filename:
|DOD_108561884
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
This work, CSM William Russell's Suicide Prevention Month message, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
