Col. David Ashe 911 Remembrance

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813221" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col David Ashe was visiting family in Virginia Beach, VA in his final days of active-duty service as a Marine when the 9/11 attacks occurred. Without hesitation upon hearing the news, Ashe donned his camouflage utility uniform, drove to Ground Zero, and began to render aid as part of the Bucket Brigade. Upon returning home, he would decide to continue serving in the Marine Corps. His courageous charge toward the sounds of chaos reflects the very essence of the phrase: Semper Fidelis. Always faithful.