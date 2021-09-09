Col. David Ashe 911 Remembrance

Col David Ashe was visiting family in Virginia Beach, VA in his final days of active-duty service as a Marine when the 9/11 attacks occurred. Without hesitation upon hearing the news, Ashe donned his camouflage utility uniform, drove to Ground Zero, and began to render aid as part of the Bucket Brigade. Upon returning home, he would decide to continue serving in the Marine Corps. His courageous charge toward the sounds of chaos reflects the very essence of the phrase: Semper Fidelis. Always faithful.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 16:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813221
|VIRIN:
|210909-M-NZ953-515
|Filename:
|DOD_108561829
|Length:
|00:07:47
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
