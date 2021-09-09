Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. David Ashe 911 Remembrance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews 

    Communication Directorate             

    Col David Ashe was visiting family in Virginia Beach, VA in his final days of active-duty service as a Marine when the 9/11 attacks occurred. Without hesitation upon hearing the news, Ashe donned his camouflage utility uniform, drove to Ground Zero, and began to render aid as part of the Bucket Brigade. Upon returning home, he would decide to continue serving in the Marine Corps. His courageous charge toward the sounds of chaos reflects the very essence of the phrase: Semper Fidelis. Always faithful.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 16:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813221
    VIRIN: 210909-M-NZ953-515
    Filename: DOD_108561829
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. David Ashe 911 Remembrance, by Cpl Desmond Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MarinesRemember911 #WeRemember911 

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT