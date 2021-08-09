Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tell Your Story: Wind in the Phone

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Airman Juliana Londono and Staff Sgt. Taylor White

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Chris Gallaher shares his story on working through the loss of an Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813214
    VIRIN: 210910-F-WA182-001
    Filename: DOD_108561654
    Length: 00:09:00
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tell Your Story: Wind in the Phone, by Amn Juliana Londono and SSgt Taylor White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    suicide prevention month
    Be There
    Connect to Protect
    SPM21

