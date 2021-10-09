Remembering 9/11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired and current aircrew members sit down with the 171st Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Raymond L. Hyland Jr. and discuss their experiences from September 11th, 2001. The 171st flew three missions to refuel fighter jets over portions of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)