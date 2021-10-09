Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering 9/11

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Retired and current aircrew members sit down with the 171st Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Raymond L. Hyland Jr. and discuss their experiences from September 11th, 2001. The 171st flew three missions to refuel fighter jets over portions of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 14:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813213
    VIRIN: 210910-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_108561651
    Length: 00:07:55
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 

    This work, Remembering 9/11, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    September 11th
    Pittsburgh
    remembering
    20 years

