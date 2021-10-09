Remembering 9/11

Retired and current aircrew members sit down with the 171st Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Raymond L. Hyland Jr. and discuss their experiences from September 11th, 2001. The 171st flew three missions to refuel fighter jets over portions of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
