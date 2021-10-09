Fort Stewart Hosts Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians of the 3rd Infantry Division, alongside Fort Stewart police and fire emergency services personnel, held a 9/11 "Patriot Day" Remembrance Ceremony at the Alwyn Cashe Memorial Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2021. The ceremony marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and honored the thousands of civilians, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and the members of the military that gave their lives at the World Trade Center, at Shankville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon as well as the memory of the Dogface Soldiers killed in the subsequent war on terrorism.