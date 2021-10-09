Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Hosts Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony B-Roll

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Pfc. Anthony Ford 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians of the 3rd Infantry Division, alongside Fort Stewart police and fire emergency services personnel, held a 9/11 "Patriot Day" Remembrance Ceremony at the Alwyn Cashe Memorial Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2021. The ceremony marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and honored the thousands of civilians, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and the members of the military that gave their lives at the World Trade Center, at Shankville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon as well as the memory of the Dogface Soldiers killed in the subsequent war on terrorism.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813209
    VIRIN: 210910-A-HS753-001
    Filename: DOD_108561601
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    9/11
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Patriot Day
    Alwyn Cashe Memorial Garden

