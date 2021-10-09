Fort Stewart Hosts Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony B-Roll

U.S. Army Soldiers and civilians of the 3rd Infantry Division, alongside Fort Stewart police and fire emergency services personnel, held a 9/11 "Patriot Day" Remembrance Ceremony at the Alwyn Cashe Memorial Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 10, 2021. The ceremony marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and honored the thousands of civilians, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and the members of the military that gave their lives at the World Trade Center, at Shankville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon as well as the memory of the Dogface Soldiers killed in the subsequent war on terrorism.
|09.10.2021
|09.10.2021 15:07
|B-Roll
|813209
|210910-A-HS753-001
|DOD_108561601
|00:02:33
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
