    Fort Stewart 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance Run

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers and Families participated in a 9/11 remembrance run September 10, 2021, that honored the thousands of civilians, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and members of the military that gave their lives at the World Trade Center, at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon as well as the memory of the Dogface Soldiers killed in the subsequent war on terrorism. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. “We started setting this event up about six months ago,” said Jay Mcgraw, the Fort Stewart assistant chief of fire prevention. “We knew this year was the 20th anniversary, and it’s a big deal. When you think back to that day, you remember it.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813202
    VIRIN: 210910-A-PA175-1001
    Filename: DOD_108561544
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance Run, by PFC Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9-11
    remembrance
    9/11 memorial
    fort stewart

