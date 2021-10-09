Fort Stewart 9/11 20th Anniversary Remembrance Run

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and Families participated in a 9/11 remembrance run September 10, 2021, that honored the thousands of civilians, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and members of the military that gave their lives at the World Trade Center, at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon as well as the memory of the Dogface Soldiers killed in the subsequent war on terrorism. This year marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. “We started setting this event up about six months ago,” said Jay Mcgraw, the Fort Stewart assistant chief of fire prevention. “We knew this year was the 20th anniversary, and it’s a big deal. When you think back to that day, you remember it.”