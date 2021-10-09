Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Taps' is played during 2021 Patriot Day observance at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sgt. Ryan Tatum with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade plays 'Taps' on Sept. 10, 2021, during the 2021 Patriot Day observance at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 13:58
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Wisconsin
    9/11
    September 11th
    Patriot Day
    Fort McCoy
    9/11 observance

