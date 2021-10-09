Capt. Natanael Maria with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, a Fort McCoy, Wis., tenant organization, sings "America the Beautiful" in this video clip Sept. 10, 2021, during the post observance of Patriot Day and the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 13:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813193
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-OK556-906
|Filename:
|DOD_108561445
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldier sings 'America the Beautiful' during Fort McCoy 2021 Patriot Day observance, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS
