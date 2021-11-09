Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Established as a Result of 9/11

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Spc. DeAndre Pierce 

    U.S. Army North

    In the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the Fort Sam Houston Caisson Platoon was formed in honor of Army Col. Karen Wagner's death at the Pentagon. Wagner, a San Antonio native and former Fort Sam Houston Soldier perished during the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. The U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon proudly honors fallen members of the military with funeral honors at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and the surrounding area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 15:50
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Established as a Result of 9/11, by SPC DeAndre Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    ARNORTH
    Fort Sam Houston
    Caisson

