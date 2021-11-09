U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon Established as a Result of 9/11

In the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the Fort Sam Houston Caisson Platoon was formed in honor of Army Col. Karen Wagner's death at the Pentagon. Wagner, a San Antonio native and former Fort Sam Houston Soldier perished during the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. The U.S. Army North Caisson Platoon proudly honors fallen members of the military with funeral honors at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery and the surrounding area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. DeAndre Pierce)
