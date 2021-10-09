20 years later: A chief remembers 9/11

Chief Master Sgt. Bryan “Skip” Ford, 512th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron superintendent, recalls the events of Sept. 11, 2001, while stationed at Dover AFB and how 9/11 changed how he views our relative security and freedom as a nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
