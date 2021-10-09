Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides comments during Fort McCoy 2021 observance of Patriot Day, 20th anniversary of 9/11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss gives opening remarks in this video Sept. 10, 2021, during the installation observance of Patriot Day 2021 and the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001. The post's senior commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general, also provided special comments during the observance as well. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)