National Anthem for Patriot Day, 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Observance at Fort McCoy

Retired Army Master Sgt. Mary Guthrie sings the national anthem during the Fort McCoy 2021 observance of Patriot Day and the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several dozen people attended the downsized event. Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and the post's senior commander, Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division commanding general, provided special comments during the observance as well. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
