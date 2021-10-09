Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering 9/11

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Don Arias, Chief of Public Affairs at Tyndall's Program Management Office, remembers the loss of his brother on 9/11 and the impact the attacks had on the American people. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 11:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813166
    VIRIN: 210910-F-PU449-948
    Filename: DOD_108561187
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    world trade center
    9/11
    tragedy
    Twin Towers
    Tyndall
    September 11

