Remembering 9/11

Don Arias, Chief of Public Affairs at Tyndall's Program Management Office, remembers the loss of his brother on 9/11 and the impact the attacks had on the American people. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
09.10.2021
09.10.2021
PSA
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
