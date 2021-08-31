Resilience and Perseverance: Marine recounts returning to the Pentagon after 9/11

Darren Jump, counsel for the Western Area, Department of the Navy Office of General Counsel, recounts the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the Pentagon renovations on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 31, 2021. Jump was the face of the Marine Corps' return to the E Ring of the Pentagon once it was restored a year after the attack. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)
|08.31.2021
|09.10.2021 13:20
|Video Productions
|813164
|210910-M-M0242-1001
|DOD_108561185
|00:02:14
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|1
