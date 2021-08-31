Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resilience and Perseverance: Marine recounts returning to the Pentagon after 9/11

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Darren Jump, counsel for the Western Area, Department of the Navy Office of General Counsel, recounts the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the Pentagon renovations on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 31, 2021. Jump was the face of the Marine Corps' return to the E Ring of the Pentagon once it was restored a year after the attack. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 13:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 813164
    VIRIN: 210910-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_108561185
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    9/11
    September 11th
    Pentagon
    Resiliency
    Project Phoenix
    Marines

