    KC-135 Stratotankers return to MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, land on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 3, 2021. These aircraft returned home from deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813161
    VIRIN: 210903-F-FT779-0002
    Filename: DOD_108561181
    Length: 00:10:57
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Stratotankers return to MacDill, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    homecoming
    MacDill Air Force Base
    deployment
    6th Air Refueling Wing

