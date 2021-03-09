KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, land on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 3, 2021. These aircraft returned home from deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813161
|VIRIN:
|210903-F-FT779-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108561181
|Length:
|00:10:57
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 Stratotankers return to MacDill, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
