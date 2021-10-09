United States Military Academy Buffalo Soldier Monument Dedication Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army General (Ret.) Vincent K. Brooks presides over the dedication of a monument honoring the service of the Buffalo Soldiers who served for forty years at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York. The monument is dedicated to the legacy of African American Soldiers who served in the U.S. Army’s 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments from 1907-1941.