Army General (Ret.) Vincent K. Brooks presides over the dedication of a monument honoring the service of the Buffalo Soldiers who served for forty years at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York. The monument is dedicated to the legacy of African American Soldiers who served in the U.S. Army’s 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments from 1907-1941.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 11:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|813156
|Filename:
|DOD_108561144
|Length:
|00:35:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
This work, United States Military Academy Buffalo Soldier Monument Dedication Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
