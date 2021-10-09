Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Military Academy Buffalo Soldier Monument Dedication Ceremony

    09.10.2021

    Army General (Ret.) Vincent K. Brooks presides over the dedication of a monument honoring the service of the Buffalo Soldiers who served for forty years at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York. The monument is dedicated to the legacy of African American Soldiers who served in the U.S. Army’s 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments from 1907-1941.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 11:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 813156
    Filename: DOD_108561144
    Length: 00:35:08
    Location: US

    TAGS

    9th Cavalry Regiment
    Buffalo Soldiers
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Vincent Brooks
    10th Cavalry Regiment

